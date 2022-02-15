Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $8.04 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 22,433.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 86,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 86,369 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,845,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.91. 189,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,897,392. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $1,172,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,513 shares of company stock worth $83,789,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.