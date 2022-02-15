Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 2,677 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intel were worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 92,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.2% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 24,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2,093.3% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 274,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,926,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $196.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

