Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 211 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Tower were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,375. The firm has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.95 and its 200 day moving average is $273.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.