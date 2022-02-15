Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.9% during the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 45,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 82,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.72. 306,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,136,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.41 billion, a PE ratio of 138.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.62.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

