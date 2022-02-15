Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $3.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $51,539.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Kelly Services by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kelly Services by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kelly Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

