Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Capitalization Achieves $167.42 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $167.42 million and $47.52 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $837.12 or 0.01889847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

