Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.94 on Friday. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.07.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Umpqua by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

