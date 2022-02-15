Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the January 15th total of 667,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of KXIN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,969. Kaixin Auto has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kaixin Auto in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 365.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 158.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 61,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 117.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 95,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

