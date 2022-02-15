Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 64.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 239.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 319,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 225,159 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

