JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades First Resources Ltd. (Singapore) (OTC:FTROF) to Overweight

First Resources Ltd. (Singapore) (OTC:FTROF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

First Resources Ltd. (Singapore) Company Profile

First Resources Ltd. (Singapore) is an investment holding company, which engages in the general trading and provision of technical assistance. It operates through the Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Refinery and Processing segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment focuses on the cultivation and maintenance of oil palm plantations and operation of palm oil mills.

