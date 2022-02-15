JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target to GBX 4,100

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,300 ($58.19) to GBX 4,100 ($55.48) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SXS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($59.27) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Spectris to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($45.60) to GBX 3,150 ($42.63) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,370 ($59.13) to GBX 3,980 ($53.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.60) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,722 ($50.37).

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 3,321 ($44.94) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,520.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,703.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,945 ($39.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,167 ($56.39).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

