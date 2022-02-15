JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 620 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.39) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.59) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.57) price target on easyJet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.94).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 694.20 ($9.39) on Monday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.82). The stock has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a PE ratio of -4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 597.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 662.82.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.86) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,087.65). In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,184.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

