JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€28.50” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.39) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.96 ($37.45).

ETR SZG opened at €33.00 ($37.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.36. Salzgitter has a one year low of €21.17 ($24.06) and a one year high of €37.12 ($42.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.94.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

