Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Shares Up 16.7%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR)’s share price shot up 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 188,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 864,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Jourdan Resources Company Profile (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the BaillargÃ© Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

