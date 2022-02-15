Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Shares Up 16.7%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR)’s share price shot up 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 188,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 864,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05.
Jourdan Resources Company Profile (CVE:JOR)
