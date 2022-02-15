John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 22,128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1,579.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTO traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. 32,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,077. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.55. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.