Joby Aviation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 37,057 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 523% compared to the average volume of 5,952 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on JOBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,503,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,210,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,672,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 546,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,111. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.