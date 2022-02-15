Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up to $4.76

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $5.18. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 194,255 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Barclays started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra acquired 155,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $18,503,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $35,210,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $15,672,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

