JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) Declares GBX 1.70 Dividend

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) announced a dividend on Monday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock remained flat at $GBX 105.40 ($1.43) during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,083. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.05 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 117 ($1.58). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £697.25 million and a P/E ratio of 12.11.

Get JLEN Environmental Assets Group alerts:

In other news, insider Hans Joern Rieks purchased 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £98,800 ($133,694.18).

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.