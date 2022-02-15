Jetcoin (JET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $74,521.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $287,440.60 and $74,521.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00105468 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.