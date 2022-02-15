JELD-WEN (JELD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect JELD-WEN to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
JELD stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.
