JELD-WEN (JELD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect JELD-WEN to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JELD stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 247.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 849.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 273,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

