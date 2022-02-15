Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note issued on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $8.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $9.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $12.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $38.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.10 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,416.12 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,545.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,518.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.26 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,243 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

