Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Australia Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Australia Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $10.77 on Monday. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.