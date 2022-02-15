Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Get AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group alerts:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.