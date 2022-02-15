Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $42.10.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (AMVMF)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.