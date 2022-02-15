Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.55 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WTW. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $218.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $199.78 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

