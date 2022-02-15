Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Secom in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMLY opened at $18.13 on Monday. Secom has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.26.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

