JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -163.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

