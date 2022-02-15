Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWEL. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:JWEL opened at C$35.01 on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of C$32.70 and a 12-month high of C$41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

