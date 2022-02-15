James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) & SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Critical Analysis

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares James River Group and SiriusPoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $668.69 million 1.49 $4.82 million ($4.07) -6.57 SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.51 $143.52 million $2.51 3.29

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group. James River Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for James River Group and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

James River Group currently has a consensus price target of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.20%. Given James River Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Profitability

This table compares James River Group and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group -16.68% -10.74% -1.64% SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of James River Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats James River Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment focuses on s workers’ compensation insurance coverage as well as specialty admitted fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment deals with commercial liability and non-catastrophe property reinsurance to U.S. insurance companies and to the Company’s U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of management and treasury activities of James River Group, James River UK, and JRG Holdings as well as interest expense associated with senior debt and Junior Subordinated Debt, and investment income from investments classified as other invested assets. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.