James D. Dondero Buys 37,635 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero acquired 37,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.06 per share, with a total value of 566,783.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 15.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 13.91. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 10.50 and a fifty-two week high of 15.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

