Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $70.49 and a one year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.