Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $55,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BATS ITA opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.76.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
