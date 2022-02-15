Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend by 24.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $143.61 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

