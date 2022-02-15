ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Citigroup

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.60.

NYSE:ITT opened at $87.00 on Friday. ITT has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ITT will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ITT by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ITT by 80.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after buying an additional 1,006,054 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in ITT by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after acquiring an additional 625,604 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,915,000 after acquiring an additional 191,107 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $14,883,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

