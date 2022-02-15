ITT (NYSE:ITT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.60.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

