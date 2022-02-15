iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,800 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the January 15th total of 157,800 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of iSpecimen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,334,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISPC stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. iSpecimen has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.97.

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

