iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 87,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT opened at $125.70 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $117.41 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.