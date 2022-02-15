iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,343 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

EIRL stock opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $62.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88.

