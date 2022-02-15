iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,176 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65.

