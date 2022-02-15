iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Up 133.3% in January

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EEMA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.40. 121,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $76.84 and a 52 week high of $100.35.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.