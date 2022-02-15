iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the January 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,801,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ACWX stock opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.