iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the January 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,801,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
ACWX stock opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $59.19.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
