iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Stock Holdings Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 142,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 164.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 404.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

IXP stock opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $91.21.

