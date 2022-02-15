iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EAGG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,664,000 after acquiring an additional 721,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,663,000 after acquiring an additional 582,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,626,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after acquiring an additional 412,421 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 337,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 247,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,535.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 233,271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $56.08.

