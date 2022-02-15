iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 10.9% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $71.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,252,407 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.13.

