iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,664.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,606,000 after purchasing an additional 283,143 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICVT opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.54. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

