iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their hold rating on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a $80.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. iRobot has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $134.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in iRobot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in iRobot by 3.3% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

