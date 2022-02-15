IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IQV opened at $238.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $181.13 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.97.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.17.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.