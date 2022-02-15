IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.250 EPS.

IQV opened at $239.90 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $181.13 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.17.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in IQVIA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.