iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IPW stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. 222,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPW shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on iPower from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

