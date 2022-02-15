IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.24 million.IPG Photonics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.850-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $133.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average is $165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $138.85 and a 52 week high of $257.90.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.33.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IPG Photonics stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

