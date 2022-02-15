IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.26 million.IPG Photonics also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-1.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $15.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.78. 13,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,895. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $138.85 and a 52 week high of $257.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.91. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IPG Photonics stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.